Jazz thump Rockets for 50th victory

SALT LAKE CITY: Georges Niang tied a career high with 24 points and the NBA-leading Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 124-116 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) to reach 50 victories.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 — his seventh straight 20-point performance — for the Jazz.

The Jazz finished 5-0 on their homestand despite missing All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley again.

Niang took advantage of some post-ups in the paint and was a sharpshooter from beyond the arc. Starting just his eighth game, Niang scored 10 points in the third quarter and his three-pointer with 2:50 left in the period gave Utah its largest lead, 96-75.

The usually mild-mannered Niang was so fired up, he drew a technical for taunting after draining a three that tied his career high of 24 early in the final period. He was six of eight on three-pointers.

Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Jazz.

The Rockets have lost five straight and 20 of their past 23 games.

Khyri Thomas and KJ Martin each had career highs of 27 for Houston. Thomas has scored 47 in two games with the Rockets and Martin marked his third straight 20-point game and fourth of his career.