“JC Alcantara admits feeling pressured for next teleserye to become a hit”

JC Alcantara reveals he will be part of an upcoming teleserye on ABS-CBN.

During the opening of clothing brand Surplus’ new branch at the Mall of Asia last February 17, Kapamilya actor JC Alcantara opened up about feeling pressured to doing his next project with ABS-CBN.

Launched as part of the Star Magic Circle Batch 2019, JC Alcantara shared how thankful he is to have been given various acting projects that helped boost his career as an actor.

“Sobrang blessed kasi first of all, naging [part ako ng] Star Magic last year. Ayun. Mga projects ko nitong nakaraan sobrang blessed ko nu’n. Sana this year mas marami pang blessings na dumating,” he said.

Having worked with Jericho Rosales for the top-rating teleserye “Halik,” JC shared the lessons he learned from the actors and actresses that he previously had the chance to act scenes with.

“Bilang artista tapos nakaka-work mo pa ‘yung mga kilala na like Jericho, parang sila ‘yung nag-aadvice sa’yo na dapat maging mabait ka tapos dapat makisama ka sa lahat ng mga tao,” he shared.

When asked if he feels pressured for his next project to become a hit, he answered: “Sobra. Kasi before grabe. Parang ‘yung Halik kasi trending siya palagi. Tapos ngayon si Darna, ‘yung ka-love team ko before. Pero kaya. Next project ko uli.”

JC, who had the opportunity to work with Jane de Leon on “Halik,” also shared what he has to say about his former love team partner’s big break via “Darna.”

“Sobrang proud ako kay Jane. Dati kasi nu’ng magkasama pa kami nu’n about sa Darna pinag-uusapan na namin ‘yung kung makaka-ano talaga siya. Kasi parang hindi pa siya ready nu’n before. Pero sabi ko ‘bagay ka’ kasi magaling talaga umarte si Jane. Well, sobrang proud ako sa kanya,” he said.

Asked if he still keeps in touch with her, he said: “Oo. Hindi pa ulit kami nagkikita kasi sobrang busy niya. Pero nagkita kami nu’ng last ABS-CBN Ball tapos sa ABS. Sobrang miss ko na.”

Meanwhile, the young Kapamilya actor admitted that he feels the pressure of dressing up nicely due to bashers criticizing him for what he chooses to wear.

“Minsan. Kasi may mga ibang namba-bash sa atin lalo na sa pag-aartista. Kasi minsan ayaw nila ‘yung outfit natin. Masyadong baduy. Parang nakikisabay ako sa uso. Chine-check ko talaga sa IG kung ano ‘yung dapat suotin,” JC said.

JC said he already learned the art of not minding what other people have to say about him — thanks to his friends who are there to support him.

“Nu’ng before, tinatanong ko kung bakit ako binabash. Wala naman akong ginagawang masama. Hindi kasi ako sanay kasi kaka-start ko lang nu’n. Pero may mga friend akong artista na nag-advice sa akin na dapat ‘wag mo na lang pansinin,” he shared.

Teasing his next serye with ABS-CBN, he said: “Ngayon ako siguro gusto ko maka-work ngayon kahit na sino ang ibibigay ng ABS. Parang meron din akong bagong project with ABS-CBN. Teleserye din.”

Apart from a new teleserye, he will also star in a new film based on the life of Dr. Willie Ong.

“Mayroon akong new movie ngayon ni Doc Willie Ong. Kaya sana subaybayan niyo kami. Part po ako du’n. Kasama ko po si Kuya Hero Angeles,” he said.

He added: “Yung story niya parang gagawa siya ng movie na ‘yung kikitain nu’n ay mapupunta sa mga tao na nangangailangan.”