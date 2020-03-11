JC Jewels First Jeweler in Australia to Adopt Sarine Diamond Journey™ & Light™ Performance with Sarine Profile™

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore Exchange Mainboard listed, Israeli diamond tech company Sarine Technologies Ltd (“Sarine”) (U77:SI), an Israeli diamond technology company in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, measurement and grading of diamonds and gems announced that as part of Sarine’s vision to offer the retailer a convenient, easy way to buy our products, we teamed up with JC Jewels, an online platform specializes in diamond wholesale and jewelry manufacturing.



JC Jewels and Sarine

JC Jewels specialises in diamond wholesale of mined diamonds, lab grown diamonds and Argyle pink diamonds. JC Jewels is placing a strong focus on being innovative and dynamic, emphasising on buying experience and value adding while maintaining local trust and reliability.

Craig Miller CEO at JC Jewels: “Sarine as a market leader in the new world of technology is helping our industry in many ways, Sarine works closely with the largest diamond manufacturers in the world, most have offices globally making Sarine readily available to jewelers in most countries. JC Jewels will now offer a large inventory of goods with the Sarine offerings complete. The Sarine diamond journey and light performance helps keep the focus on the rarity and the beauty of these beautiful artefacts mother nature gives us. Now when your clients buy that special gift, the gift that shows how much he loves her, the experience gets even more exciting. I believe these fundamentals and value adds are what today’s consumer wants, this will certainly assist us and our clients to keep the momentum and love for earth mined diamonds. One of my favorite features is letting the consumer see, touch and keep forever the rough model of their rare and special diamond just as it was for millions of years under the earth, this feature to me shows how rare and special diamond from mother nature are, together with Sarine I will enjoy this with all my clients as they will with theirs”.

JC Jewels is a first to market offering for Australia and New Zealand to Sarine light performance certificate and diamond traceability report with 3D rough model, keeping it very simple for the retailers and handling all logistics from start to finish.

