“JC Padilla on Daniel Padilla co-directing new music video for band Jose Carlito: ‘Iba din mag-isip ‘yun’”

Daniel Padilla, who goes by the moniker Johnny Moonlight, produced and co-directed JC Padilla’s music video for the latter’s single “Big White Wall.”

You probably may have already seen Jose Carlito Padilla, Daniel Padilla’s younger brother, on TV shows such as Magandang Buhay where his mom serves as one of the program’s mainstay hosts. But did you know that he has already established a name of his own in the local music scene?

Daniel’s younger brother is the vocalist of a band called Jose Carlito — a name called after the budding musician himself. And if you are one of those who regularly attend gigs in the local indie scene, then you sure have already witnessed them perform his hit “Big White Wall.”

Daniel, who served as producer and co-director of Peewee Gonzales for the music video of “Big White Wall,” made things lighter for the band as the Teen King was apparently ‘hands-on’ throughout the entire process from pre-production to post-production.

“One thing kasi sa project na ’to is magkakakilala kami. Tapos si Kuya bilang director-producer, masaya lang kasi parang ‘di namin nararamdaman na may gagawin tayong ganito. Nag-enjoy lang kami. Masaya lahat. Tsaka si Kuya magaling din. Iba din mag-isip ‘yun,” he said.

Asked if he feels pressured about producing hits such as the ones released by his older brother in the past, JC Padilla said: “Wala naman. Kumbaga, supportive nga siya. Chill lang kami. Kumbaga music lover din naman kapatid ko. So okay naman. Tsaka ‘yung unang nakikinig ng kanta ko. Siya din ‘yung taga-post minsan kunwari ‘ang ganda ng sulat mong ganyan.”

Daniel who now goes by the moniker Johnny Moonlight — first used the said “alias” when he produced the music video for his collaboration with Moira Dela Torre and Himig Handog 2019 big winner “Mabagal.”

“Big White Wall” is set to be released on Star Music’s YouTube channel on Saturday, February 8.

Apart from Jose Carlito, other bands introduced under DNA Records include Chiquerella, Threetwoone, and Tutti Caringal of 6Cyclemind.