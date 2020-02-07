“JC Santos and Bela Padilla on fans watching their film: ‘Puwede na kayo mag-mask din sa sinehan’”

‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’ stars JC Santos and Bela Padilla hope Pinoys can still enjoy their film despite the current health scare.

JC Santos and Bela Padilla said that they hope the current corona virus health care will not deter local movie fans from catching their new romantic drama, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets. “We don’t stop life eh. We keep on going. Siyempre mas safe tayo ngayon. Wala akong mabiling face mask eh. Sold out. So sa mga mag-do-donate po diyan, pakiiwan sa Viva office (laughs). Nag-shooting ako sa Subic walang face mask. Nag-shooting ako dito sa Manila walang face mask. As in, kahit saan ako magtingin medyo sold out na ngayon,” Bela said during the On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets premiere night held last February 3 in Estancia Mall, Ortigas.

JC said he has not really bought into the whole safety measure precautions done by most Pinoys like wearing face masks in public because he rarely goes out. “As in wala. Hindi ako lumalabas ng bahay eh. Taong bahay ako. Hindi rin ako palalabas na tao. Mag-da-drive lang akong Pampanga, yun lang tapos wala na, babalik na ulit. Boring person (laughs),” he said.

The two stars, who were previously paired in movies like 2017’s 100 Tula Para Kay Stella and 2018’s The Day After Valentine’s, said that they enjoy making movies together because of their easy working relationship. Bela plays has-been actress Jane and JC plays struggling band frontman Francis who find themselves drawn together after several nights of drinking.

Bela advised everyone to just be vigilant in staying healthy. “Sa panahon ngayon stay safe and be alert and also don’t panic. Lahat ito malalagpasan natin at sana manuod tayo ng On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets,” she said. Co-star JC also has a reminder for moviegoers who are concerned about the virus. “Huwag niyo kalilimutan. Puwede na kayo mag-mask din sa sinehan. Okay lang naman. Pero panuorin niyo sana pelikula namin,” he added.