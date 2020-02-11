“JC Santos and Bela Padilla reveal their Valentine’s Day plans”

‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’ stars JC Santos also reveals how he feels about becoming a first time father this month.

With their romantic drama On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets now showing in theaters nationwide, Bela Padilla said she is not surprised why viewers have supported her onscreen pairing with JC Santos whom she also worked with in 100 Tula Para Kay Stella and The Day after Valentines. The 28-year-old actress shared why she does not want to call her their partnership an enduring one. “Enduring also implies hardship kasi. I think our working relationship has no hardship. That’s why it’s so easy, it’s very free sailing. Masaya lang. Kaya nag-wo-work siguro. Feeling ko nakikita rin nila pag napapanuod nila na nag-e-enjoy kami na magkasama magkatrabaho,” she said.

In the film, JC and Bela play struggling artists who find themselves sharing more than a beer or two every night in a lonely bar. JC’s character Francis becomes the ever supportive partner to Bela’s troubled character Jane, a has-been actress. “Yung character ko kasi dito fairy tale character, para siyang prince charming. Yung laging nandiyan. Sana merong taong ganun lagi,” JC said.

The On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets stars admitted that are also hopeless romantics in real life. “I would say I’m a hopeless romantic. I really believe in love pa rin,” she said. JC said he is not the type to make grand romantic gestures. “Romantic naman ako. Pero relaxed lang ako (laughs). Chillax lang ako,” he added,

When asked if their Viva films Valentine’s month offering is going to be a tearjerker, the two actors says it all depends on the viewer. “Ang daming nagtatanong sa amin kung iiyak (sila) eh. Sabi namin depende kung nasaan ka ngayon sa buhay mo. Kung ano nararamdaman mo ngayon, dun ka makaka-relate sa characters,” JC shared.

For Valentine’s day, Bela said she is going to be busy working and getting ready for a new movie project which will be shot in Korea. JC is excited for the arrival of his baby with girlfriend Shyleena Herrera. “I guess for Valentine’s mag-aalaga ako ng bata. Two weeks na lang. Girl eh. I’m a girl daddy like Kobe (Bryant). Excited ako. Kung ano man mangyari in that moment, ready lang ako,” he said.