“JC Santos reveals face of baby daughter for the first time”

JC Santos shared a series of adorable photos of his daughter River Altheia.

For the first time ever, JC Santos revealed to the public the face of his firstborn daughter through a series of photos.

FIRST LOOK: Meet JC Santos’s daughter River Altheia

It was not so long when JC Santos introduced his daughter with non-showbiz partner Shyleena Herrera.

And now that his daughter has turned two months old, he finally decided to share with his followers on Instagram the face of the charming little baby.

“Happy 2nd month to my funny little cream puff,”

In the said photos, JC can be seen all smiles as he poses with her charming little daughter River Altheia.

JC, whose daughter seems to be mistaken for a boy oftentimes, promised to buy his daughter new clothes as soon as the enhanced community quarantine gets lifted.

He stated: “PS As soon as the mall opens, I promise I will buy you a dress. Para di ka na mapagkamalang boy.”

See photos below:

JC Santos and his partner welcomed their daughter back in February.