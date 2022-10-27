JCET Hits New Highs for Performance in Q3, High-Performance Packaging Technology Opens New Opportunities for Semiconductor Back-end Manufacturing

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 9.18 billion , an increase of 13.4% year-on-year. A record high third quarter in the company’s history.

, a record high third quarter in the company’s history. Earnings per share was RMB 0.51 , as compared to RMB 0.45 in Q3 2021.

Q3 YTD 2022 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 24.78 billion , an increase of 13.1% year-on-year, a record high in the company’s history.

, a record high in the company’s history. Earnings per share was RMB 1.38 , as compared to RMB 1.23 in Q3 YTD 2021.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. The financial report shows that in the third quarter, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 9.18 billion, an increase of 13.4% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.91 billion, an increase of 14.6% year-on-year, a record high third quarter in the company’s history.

In recent years, JCET leverages its international and domestic “dual circulation” model, constantly optimizes the product structure and its business proportion, flexibly adjusts the order structure and capacity layout, and enhances its ability to withstand cyclical fluctuations.

JCET accelerated the research and development of high-performance packaging and testing technologies including 2.5D/3D chiplet integration, and the introduction of customer products. The company strengthened the development of high-value added markets such as automotive electronics, computing electronics and 5G communications, and enhanced value-added services such as high-end testing and design services. The related revenue and proportion increased rapidly. Among them, the company’s advanced packaging related revenue, which mainly includes high-density system level packaging technology, large size flip chip technology and fan-out wafer level packaging technology increased by 21% year-on-year in the first three quarters. The revenue related to automotive electronics and computing electronics increased 59% year-on-year in the first three quarters. At the same time, the company’s overseas factories grew strongly, and through deepening lean production and strengthening cost control, the company overcame the trend and achieved record high growth in the third quarter. The company continued to improve the management of working capital, stably produced abundant cash flow, and laid a solid foundation for sustainable development in the future.

At the same time, the company makes great efforts in innovation, cooperates with the industrial supply chain, continuously improves talent incentives, employee care and other measures, practices corporate social responsibility, and stimulates the cohesion of all employees. The company launched its first employee stock ownership plan and stock option incentive plan since its public listing, reflecting the firm confidence of all its employees in the long-term development of the company.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, “In recent years, JCET has successfully introduced the mass production of high-density high-performance packaging technology to many of the world’s leading IC manufacturers, providing a solid foundation for the company to expand its market share in advanced technology and solidify its steady growth. In the first three quarters of this year, the revenue and profit from JCET’s high-density system-level packaging technology and fan-out wafer level packaging technology increased significantly compared with the same period last year, reflecting the significant growth in the large-scale application of semiconductor heterogeneous integrated packaging in computers, new energy vehicles, smart cars, intelligent manufacturing, and other fields. JCET will further increase its resource investment in relevant technologies and markets and is confident to continue strengthening its leading position in the global high-performance packaging market.”

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world’s leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.