JCR retains PH rating and outlook

The Philippines retained its “A-” rating, with a “stable” outlook from the Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (JCR).

In a statement on Monday, the Japan-based agency said the ratings reflect “the country’s high and sustainable economic growth performance underpinned by solid domestic demand, its resilience to external shocks supported by an external debt kept low relative to GDP (gross domestic product) and the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves, the government’s solid fiscal position and a sound banking sector.”

JCR said while the country’s economic recovery activities are delayed by the reimposition of stricter restrictions due to resurged cases, measures are being implemented including, “increased public health-related expenditures, acceleration of vaccination and continuation of employment program by drawing upon its relatively strong fiscal position before the pandemic.”

“JCR does not consider that the fiscal soundness will be impaired because while the fiscal deficit has widened, the support package at this time is backed by appropriate fiscal policies and the government debt will remain comparatively subdued,” the agency continued.

The agency noted that the government’s infrastructure development program continued amid the pandemic, while legislation proposals including tax reforms have been “steadily progressing.”

It likewise recognized the resiliency of overseas remittances and the Philippine economy.

“Based on the above, JCR has retained the ratings with a stable outlook,” JCR said.



Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, meanwhile, welcomed the rating.

“We thank JCR for seeing through the short-term challenges confronting the Philippines and recognizing the Duterte administration’s scaled-up efforts to put the economy back to its high-growth path,” Dominguez said.

The finance chief added that the government aims to “achieve a strong and quick economic recovery through sustained spending on its priority programs and productive investments while maintaining deficit and debt manageability.”

“We are not passing on unsustainable debts to future generations, even as we continue to spend more on pandemic response and on economic recovery to ensure robust medium- and long-term growth prospects for the Philippines,” Dominguez continued.