THE Philippines secured an “A-“ credit rating from a Japan-based agency, which cited the country’s resilience amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday night, Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) announced that it upgraded the Philippines’ rating by a notch from BBB+ to A-, with a “stable” outlook, which indicates that the rating will be maintained over the near term.

“The ratings mainly reflect the country’s high and sustainable economic growth performance underpinned by solid domestic demand, its resilience to external shocks supported by an external debt kept low relative to GDP (gross domestic product) and the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves, the government’s solid fiscal position, and a highly sound banking sector,” it said.

JCR emphasized that the Philippines’ economic downturn because of the impact of Covid-19 “will be limited given the country’s strengthened economic base, resilient external position and the government’s economic stimulus package totaling more than 9 percent of GDP.”

The government has so far earmarked P1.74 trillion or 9.1 percent of GDP for its four-pillar strategy against the pandemic, which includes: emergency support for vulnerable groups and individuals; marshalling of resources to fight Covid-19; fiscal and monetary actions to finance emergency initiatives and keep the economy afloat; and an economic recovery program focused on getting businesses back on their feet to sustain and create jobs.

The debt watcher also highlighted that the government’s decision to prioritize the continuation of its infrastructure projects will have high economic impacts.

That said, JCR projects the economy to return to a high annual growth rate of around 6-7 percent in the medium term.