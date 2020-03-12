JD Digits Named to Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020

BEIJING, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — JD Digits had been named to Fast Company‘s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020 as the only Chinese company under the Data Science category.



JD Digits’ newly launched AI-powered Solutions in Beijing for Cattle Raising

The award honors businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture. JD Digits’ effort in using data technology, AI and IoT as a competitive tool to energize Chinese agricultural industry was recognized by the magazine.

The company’s digital solutions also have been deployed across multiple sectors, including financial services, agriculture, intelligent cities, and digital marketing. For instance, JD Digits is helping financial institutions to achieve digital transformations through its one-stop financial digital solution T1 and credit card digital operation solution and intelligent asset management technology platform JT².

In addition, JD Digits has launched new digital breeding projects for the agricultural sector, such as AI-powered solutions for cattle raising and intelligent container fish farming to improve the efficiency of production and quality of agricultural and animal husbandry products while also helping to facilitate the sector’s sustainable development. In marketing, the company has succeeded in making digital advertising and outdoor media much more accurate and effective in reaching their audiences.

Leveraging AI as core technology capability and other pillars including data, Io T, and blockchain, JD Digits is fully committed to driving forward the digitalization of industries.

In 2014, JD Digits first started using AI in financial risk management. Today, the company is moving rapidly towards the broad-based deployment of AI across many different areas. Examples of recent R&D breakthroughs include: 1) JD Digits’ pioneering development of asynchronous federated learning, which does not require the use of synchronized data among different servers, thereby enabling much higher levels of efficiency in large-scale data processing; 2) JD Digits’ ground-breaking feature replay in deep learning which significantly boosts the speed and efficiency of computing by over 33%.

Over the years, JD Digits has continuously expanded its R&D investments. More than 60% of the company’s global employees are technical personnel while over 95% of its projects are focused on achieving smart and highly automated operations. JD Digits’ Silicon Valley-based AI lab has a team of 40 scientists, who are working closely with the corporate headquarters in Beijing to integrate the lab’s cutting-edge solutions – across 3D machine vision, text synthesis, man-machine conversation and deep learning – with the best industry practices.

JD Digits is a leading Chinese digital technology company that connects the real economy through world-class digital solutions. First established under JD.com, China’s largest retailer, it later began operating as an independent business group in October 2013.

