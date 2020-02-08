Jealousy eyed as motive in fatal Binondo shooting

MANILA, Philippines — Investigators are looking into jealousy as the motive behind the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man along Juan Luna Street near Plaza Ruiz, Barangay 268, in Binondo, Manila, around 2 p.m.

According to the Manila Police District (MPD), 30-year-old Haslem Casim sustained a gunshot wound on the back of his head.

Police tagged the victim’s brother-in-law, Samanudin Cawasa, as the suspect behind the shooting.

Initial investigation by the MPD homicide section revealed that Cawasa had warned the victim against having an affair with his wife.

“The victim still continued his illicit affair with the suspect’s wife,” the MPD report said.

Cawasa, 40, attempted to escape after the shooting but was collared by police.

Police recovered from the suspect a .45-caliber pistol, a magazine and bullets.

—Nikka G. Valenzuela

