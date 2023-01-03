Jebsen Capital Acquires Minority Stake in Premium Children’s Bike Company woom™

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jebsen Capital is proud to announce our recent investment in woom, a leading Austrian bike brand for children.



Founded in 2013 by Christian Bezdeka and Marcus Ihlenfeld, woom has become one of the largest and most successful brands for children’s bikes worldwide. Christian and Marcus, both fathers and bike fans, started woom in a garage near Vienna with the goal to build the perfect bike for children. Today, woom sells in more than 30 countries, with a focus on German-speaking Europe and the United States. With more than 200 employees, woom is headquartered in the town of Klosterneuburg, near Vienna in Austria, the company also operates a regional headquarter in Austin, Texas.

woom bikes are specifically designed for children, taking proportions as well as riding behavior into account, making it a truly differentiated product. The company’s bikes are significantly lighter than those from other brands – low weight is a critical factor in giving children the confidence that makes cycling fun and crucial for safety.

“With innovative products and unwavering commitment to excellence, woom puts children at the centre of everything the company does,” comments Alfons Mensdorff-Pouilly, CEO of Jebsen Group. “We have been fans of the brand for a long time, so we are all the more excited to begin our partnership with woom today to bring the joy of cycling to children worldwide.”

Following the transaction, Jebsen Capital is now the second largest institutional shareholder after European investor Bregal Unternehmerkapital. With this strategic investment, it aims to support woom’s international expansion – in Europe, the United States, and in the future, Asia.

The Jebsen Capital team expects significant potential for premium children’s bikes in China. It is also confident that the Group can help optimise woom’s production footprint with Jebsen’s strong in-house supply chain capabilities. The addition of woom to our portfolio aligns with the Group’s mission to bring high-quality global brands to Greater China and enhance the lives of the modern Chinese consumer.

About Jebsen Group/Jebsen Capital

Jebsen Group builds and invests in premium brands that bring new products, services and experiences to the changing consumers in Greater China. A family-owned private company with over 125 years of continuous presence in Greater China, Jebsen is committed to supporting its partners’ needs in building market demand, generating sales and connecting customers across the region. Under the master brand of Jebsen, the Group has four core business lines – Motors, Beverage, Consumer and Jebsen Capital. As a strategic co-pilot, Jebsen elevates the value of partnering brands and helps them achieve success together with its more than 2,000 employees in the region.

Jebsen Capital is the Jebsen Group’s growth equity investment business line and in-house asset manager. It invests in category-defining companies that bring new products, services and experiences to the modern consumer. From offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Berlin, Jebsen Capital puts its own capital behind entrepreneurs it believes in, which enables it to be a long-term partner, not bound by fund life cycles. Jebsen Capital aims to take significant minority positions in outstanding consumer-focused companies with proven business models and market acceptance. Partnering with Jebsen Capital allows its portfolio companies to harness more than a century of experience in building iconic brands in Greater China.