Jebsen Motors celebrates half-decade of top honours with 2019 Porsche China’s Dealer of the Year award

HONG KONG, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Jebsen Motors has taken top honours in the 2019 Porsche China’s Dealer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, marking a half-decade of continuous success in the Greater China market.



Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake took top honours for the second consecutive year, awarded the prestigious ‘Dealer of the Year’ title, with Porsche Centres Shenzhen Longgang and Futian and Porsche Centre Guangzhou Tianhe also featured amongst the top-ten at No. 7 and No. 10 respectively.



Jebsen Motors dealerships, Porsche Centres Shenzhen Longgang and Futian, Porsche Centre Guangzhou Tianhe and Porsche Centre Hong Kong also placed in the top three spots respectively for South Region China, Dealer of the Year.



Jebsen Motors was recognised for its stellar sales performance throughout 2019, its outstanding management, marketing achievements and strong investment strategy across the Greater China marketplace.

“To lead the Dealer of the Year award consistently over the last five years speaks volumes to the dedication and commitment of each and every one of our colleagues,” said Joachim Eberlein, Managing Director of Jebsen Motors. “We are very proud of our outstanding track-record in these prestigious awards, reflecting the long-standing commitment we have to the Porsche brand and our undiminished passion to deliver outstanding levels of service to our customers.”

Porsche enjoyed strong overall sales in 2019 with 86,752 vehicles sold in Greater China over the course of the year. Jebsen Motors delivered a total of 10,088 cars, representing some 12% of total Greater China sales and serviced more than 100,000 customers in its network of workshops.

Pursuing an integrated online-to-offline (O2O) digital strategy, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) for optimised data-mining, market trend and user-habit analysis, along with successful online marketing and enhancements to customer communications has proved highly successful, with the company handling more than 125,000 online enquiries in 2019 and some 20% of sales initiated through online channels.

To provide service to our customers that exceeds their expectations, continuous development and training of our workforce is essential. A Jebsen Motors specific talent development program has enabled the company to become one of the most professional organisations in the industry. The 1,000-strong Jebsen Motors workforce includes 44 Gold and Silver certified Porsche technicians (as of May 2020). Most of our sales consultants/ advisors are certified by Porsche China.

Continued strong investment in infrastructure development will see the opening of Jebsen’s eleventh Porsche Centre in Greater China, which is located in Nanjing, Jiangsu.

“Despite the challenging conditions faced by the entire automotive industry in 2020, Jebsen Motors has great confidence and remains unconditionally committed to our long-term strategy in infrastructure investment in the Greater China market,” explained Mr. Eberlein. “We remain focused on nurturing and promoting the rich talent pool across our company workforce and are continually working to deliver exceptional and unique experiences, together with the highest levels of service, to our valued customers.”

Jebsen Motors has built a reputation for delivering a premium customer experience based on a total service approach. Its relationship with Porsche dates back to 1955, when it first introduced the brand to Hong Kong and subsequently brought it to Mainland China in 2001. Today, Jebsen is one of the largest Porsche dealers in the world, with ten Porsche Centres in major cities across Greater China. It continues to grow its presence as part of a commitment to delivering a superior experience to more customers.

About Jebsen Group

Founded in 1895, Jebsen Group is a focused marketing, investment, and distribution organisation. With a long, unique established presence and deep understanding of Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the Jebsen Group is committed to supporting our partners’ needs in building market demand, generating and supporting sales, and serving as an important link to customers throughout the region. Under the unified master brand of Jebsen, the Group has six Business Lines including Beverage, Consumer, Industrial, Motors, Logistics and Jebsen Capital. Jebsen offers some 200 of the world’s leading products extensive local market access with a high degree of specialisation. Outside the region, the Jebsen Group enjoys close ties with sister companies in Australia, South East Asia, Denmark and Germany. For more information, visit www.jebsen.com, or follow us on Sina Weibo (weibo.com/jebsengroup), WeChat (id:jebsen1895) and LinkedIn (id:jebsen group).

