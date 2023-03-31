Jebsen Motors Makes History By Winning Porsche China’s Dealer of the Year Title For A Record Eighth Year

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jebsen Motors announced today that its Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake has clinched 2022’s prestigious “Dealer of the Year” championship title – marking a record eighth year that Jebsen Motors has claimed the top spot in Porsche’s China Dealership Ranking.

“Dealer of the Year” is a comprehensive dealer performance evaluation platform that covers the entire network. It evaluates dealers based on important criteria such as strategic alignment, brand loyalty, and overall operational performance, representing the highest honour for a dealer’s overall strength. Despite the many challenges and uncertainties of 2022, Jebsen Motors remained committed to enhancing its three key areas of service, innovation and talent development, while also putting sustainability at the core of its company strategy. Thanks to its excellent management and operations, Jebsen once again attained a strong business performance in Greater China.

Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake achieved a new record at the awards, winning the national “Dealer of the Year” award for the fifth consecutive year. Other Jebsen Motors dealerships also performed strongly – Porsche Centre Shenzhen Longgang & Futian was ranked seventh overall and first in the South Region for the fifth year; Porsche Centre Guangzhou Tianhe achieved a top ten placement for the sixth time; and Porsche Centre Nanjing Jiangning was ranked eleventh nationally and second runners-up in the Le Mans section.

“The fact that Jebsen Motors has retained the top spot among Porsche China dealers for the eighth consecutive year is a recognition of our commitment and continued drive for success for the Greater China market.” said Joachim Eberlein, Managing Director of Jebsen Motors. “2022 was a remarkable year for Jebsen Motors. Despite the year’s many challenges, we progressed against all odds to top the Porsche China Dealership Rankings for a record eighth time. This prestigious award could not be achieved without the dedication and commitment of every Jebsen Motors employee. We will continue working hard to provide Porsche customers with the best possible service and achieve even greater successes in future.”

China remained the world’s largest single market for Porsche for the eighth consecutive year with 93,286 deliveries in 2022. At the same year, Jebsen Motors delivered over 11,000 new cars across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, representing approximately 12% of Porsche’s total sales in the region, and served more than 122,000 customers visiting its workshops. This achievement is attributed to Jebsen Motors’ strong presence in the Yangtze River Delta region and the Greater Bay Area, creating a cluster effect that extends its market reach. Jebsen Motors has also continued to develop its network in Greater China. This March, it celebrated the grand opening of Porsche Centre Haining, the first ever Porsche Centre to win a LEED Platinum Award globally. The brand-new Porsche Centre Hong Kong is also set to open in Q3 2023.

Jebsen Motors believes that talent development and retention is key to success. Its robust business performance and premium customer experience can be attributed to the hard work of its 1,100-plus employees, including 75 Gold and Silver Certified Porsche technicians (as of March 2023). Jebsen Motors also dedicates considerable effort to becoming the industry’s best employer – recruiting, rewarding and retaining qualified talent to ensure the highest levels of expertise and professionalism. It created the Jebsen Motors Talent Academy and Apprentice Programme to empower students from senior technical schools and nurture future talent from local communities, representing its commitment to the training and development of staff.

Jebsen Motors grows economically while also acting responsibly, contributing to the realisation of China’s “dual carbon” goal. The company defines sustainability as one of the most important areas in its strategy. Since it became China’s first carbon-neutral dealer group in 2021, Jebsen Motors has now achieved carbon neutrality for the third consecutive year, promoting the green development of the industry.

Jebsen Motors’ relationship with Porsche dates back to 1955, when it first introduced the brand to Hong Kong and subsequently brought it to the Chinese mainland in 2001. Today, Jebsen Motors is one of the largest Porsche dealer groups in the world, with 22 Porsche locations offering sales, aftersales and other services across eight major cities in Greater China.

About Jebsen Group

At Jebsen Group, we build and invest in premium brands that bring new products, services and experiences to the changing consumer in Greater China. A family-owned private company with over 125 years of continuous presence in the region, Jebsen is committed to supporting our partners’ needs in building market demand, generating sales, and connecting local customers. As a strategic co-pilot, Jebsen elevates the value of partnering brands and helps them achieve success.

Under the master brand of Jebsen, the Group has four Core Business Lines – Motors, Beverage, Consumer and Jebsen Capital. Jebsen offers over 200 of the world’s premium brands extensive and specialised local market access. Outside the region, Jebsen enjoys close ties with sister companies in Australia, South East Asia, Denmark and Germany. For more information, visit www.jebsen.com, or follow on Sina Weibo (weibo.com/jebsengroup), WeChat (id:jebsen1895) and LinkedIn (id:jebsen group).