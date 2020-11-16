“Jed Madela inspires with meaningful holiday song ‘A Very Merry Christmas’”

Singer Jed Madela says his new song made him appreciate the simple things in life.

Power vocalist Jed Madela inspires Filipinos to reflect on the true essence of Christmas with his heartwarming Christmas single “A Very Merry Christmas,” set to be released this Friday (November 20).

“This song somehow made me stop and think of how simple life was. It made me appreciate all the things I have. Things that we normally take for granted,” Jed said.

“I pray that it does the same to people when they listen to it. I hope it brings back the real essence and traditions of Christmas which is love,” he added, saying that Christmas has always been a ‘time to just love,’” he added.

WATCH: Jed Madela, ipinasilip ang ‘Christmas Home’

“A Very Merry Christmas” was composed by Jimmy Borja and Eymard Altoveros and produced by ABS-CBN creative director Jonathan Manalo. It is the newest yuletide tune to be released under Star Music for this year.

Jed recently held his “New Normal” digital concert last June, which was one of the first digital concerts to be shown exclusively via KTX.ph. His latest Star Music album, “Superhero,” was released in February 2019 featuring tracks like “Be With You Again,” “Superman,” “Superhero,” “I Got Your Back,” “You Were Mine,” and “Di Matitinag.”

Embrace the spirit of Christmas and stream Jed’s “A Very Merry Christmas,” out on various digital music streaming platforms this Friday (November 20). For more details, like Star Music on Facebook (www.facebook.com/starmusicph) and follow it on Twitter and Instagram (@StarMusicPH).