“Jed Madela shares new passion for toy making and designing”

Singer Jed Madela talks about how he got into toy making and designing.

After his Valentine’s weekend digital concert last month, Jed Madela said he hopes to have a productive year that might include an album influenced by his current favorite K-pop group.

“This year I’m still promoting my latest album yung Superhero album. I think it’s one of my most personal albums talaga. Like with the concert, when we made this album, it’s all stories of personal experiences and hopefully since I have been so hooked sa BTS with their songs and with their stories, hopefully I get to do an album that’s outside of the box, hindi masyadong typical Jed Madela na album and it’s going to be based on how BTS does their song. Sana yun, that’s the initial plan,” he shared.

Aside from his showbiz commitments, Jed shared his newest passion after becoming an avid toy collector of collectible statues.

“Lately kasi, siyempre nasa bahay tayo lahat. I’ve been trying to keep myself busy kaya I got into toy designing. From toy collecting naging toy designing na. So I design my own art toys. These are collectibles and lately I just announced my latest release si Ms. Grande yung parang pink na toy. It’s made of resin. It’s five inches and medyo mabigat siya and it’s already available for purchase through my social media account. It’s something that I am enjoying right now aside from siyempre performing and singing. I’m very much into the arts kasi. Ngayon, toy designing and toy making naman sa akin ngayon,” he revealed.

Even after 17 years in the industry, the 42-year-old singer admits that he still has to overcome stage fright.

“I guess hindi mawawala talaga yung jitters na yun, yung nerbiyos. It will always part of every performance kahit na siguro 100 years ka na sa industriya. Pag nag-pe-perform ka, siguro nag-iiba lang siya pag tumatagal na. More than nerbiyos, it’s more of excitement. People kasi have these expectations so kailangan mong ma-meet yung expectations ng tao, kailangan huwag kang magkamali. Totoo yan may nerbiyos talaga, yung excitement, yung nerbiyos, yung ang dami mong iniisip bago ka umakyat sa stage,” he said.