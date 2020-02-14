Jeepney driver who rammed students in Makati City admitted using drugs – police

MANILA, Philippines — A jeepney driver, who overran students crossing a pedestrian lane in Makati City, has admitted using illegal drugs, police said Friday.

Makati police chief Col. Rogelio Simon confirmed to INQUIRER.net in a text message that suspect Crizalde Tamparong confessed on using drugs.

Tamparong also tested positive for methamphetamine, results from the Southern Police District Crime Laboratory have shown.

Simon added that Tamparong was slapped with criminal charges, including physical injuries and homicide over the incident that killed a 14-year-old student and injured six others.

On Wednesday night, Tamparong was driving a jeepney and traversing Barangay Poblacion when he ran over seven students – aged 13 to 17 – crossing the street.

