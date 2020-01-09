Jen Cloher, Romy Vager (RVG) And More To Play Bushfire Benefit This Month

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 9, 2020

Members of the Melbourne music community will gather at beloved establishment The Tote at the end of the month for a bushfire fundraiser show.

Jen Cloher, Romy Vager (of RVG), Sui Zhen and more will take to the stage on Friday, 31st January – with funds raised going towards a whole slew of very deserving organisations, including First Nations Fire Relief Fund, Victorian Bushfire Disaster Fund, RFS, Wildlife Victoria, WIRES, SA Country Fire Authority, and Tasmania Fire Authority

Oztix and The Tote are donating all booking fees for the event. In addition, The Tote will be donating proceeds from bar sales on the evening.

The show is the first of two fundraisers occurring at the Tote that weekend. The following night the venue will play host to Total Control, HTRK, Alice Skye, Civic and more (tickets are already sold out to that one).

Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now – between $40-60 on a ‘pay what you feel’ basis.

[embedded content]

Bushfire Benefit

Friday, 31st January

The Tote, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Jen Cloher

Romy Vager (RVG)

Sui Zhen

Laí

Jess Ribeiro

Cool Sounds

DJs Ruby & Lucy

–

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.