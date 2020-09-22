Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH and Chr. Hansen A/S to join forces in high-growth Human Milk Oligosaccharides market

RHEINBREITBACH and BONN, Germany, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH agreed to join forces with Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a leading bioscience company based in Hoersholm/Denmark, to lead the global market for human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). Chr. Hansen entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in Jennewein Biotechnologie, the innovation and market leader in this high-growth market. Chr. Hansen plans to invest more than 200 million Euros until 2025 in new production assets so as to meet the increasing demand for HMOs.

HMOs are complex carbohydrate structures found in human breast milk. HMOs are used today as functional food ingredients primarily in infant nutrition and medical nutrition. The functional health benefits of HMOs such as prebiotic effects, reducing infection risk as well as supporting cognitive development are also expected to be of high interest in further food markets. Jennewein Biotechnologie has been the first to commercially produce HMOs by fermentation and commercialize these functional carbohydrates in key markets. Jennewein Biotechnologie has build an unrivaled IP portfolio with more than 200 patents granted, a global customer base, a comprehensive product portfolio and strong product pipeline over the past 15 years.

The founders and CEOs of Jennewein Biotechnologie, Dr. Stefan Jennewein and Dr. Klaus Jennewein point out: “This partnership will further strengthen the position of Jennewein Biotechnologie in this highly attractive growth market. Chr. Hansen and Jennewein Biotechnologie are a perfect fit with regards to culture, production technology, as well as product portfolio.”

“I am truly excited that we have reached an agreement to acquire Jennewein. The fast-growing HMO market is a new area that we have been following with strong interest for some years. In truth we are making a long-term investment and commitment to HMOs, which I am convinced will bring long-term value creation to our shareholders. HMOs also fit perfectly with our purpose to ‘Grow a better world naturally,’ as these are some of nature’s most intricate nutritional components,” says Mauricio Graber, CEO of Chr. Hansen.

“With Chr. Hansen as the new owner, Jennewein Biotechnologie is ideally positioned for future growth and expansion. As a partner to Jennewein from the very beginning and long-time investor we are proud to have been part in this success story,” states Dr. Erik Hoppe, CEO of Bioventure and Lead Investor of Jennewein Biotechnologie.

Dr. Stefan Jennewein will take the role of Chief Science and Technology Advisor and Dr. Klaus Jennewein will retire from the company.

UBS acted as financial adviser and Hogan Lovells as legal adviser to Jennewein Biotechnologie and Bioventure on this transaction.

About Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

Jennewein Biotechnologie is a leading international industrial biotechnology company with a range of products in the field of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) and rare monosaccharides such as L-Fucose and Sialic acid. The company manufactures an extensive portfolio of innovative HMO products, such as 2′ fucosyllactose, 3′-fucosyllactose, Lacto-N-neotetraose, and lacto-N-tetraose. These rare sugars are used in the food industry (particularly infant milk formulas), the pharmaceutical industry, and the cosmetic industry. Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH was founded in 2005 in Bonn and is headquartered in Rheinbreitbach (Rheinland-Pfalz).

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a leading, global bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. We develop and produce cultures, enzymes, probiotics and natural colors for a rich variety of foods, confectionery, beverages, dietary supplements and even animal feed and plant protection. Our product innovation is based on around 40,000 microbial strains – we like to refer to them as ‘good bacteria’. Our solutions enable food manufacturers to produce more with less – while also reducing the use of chemicals and other synthetic additives – which make our products highly relevant in today’s world. Sustainability is an integral part of Chr. Hansen’s vision to improve food and health. In 2019 Chr. Hansen was ranked as the world’s most sustainable company by Corporate Knights thanks to our strong sustainability efforts and our many collaborative partnerships with our customers. We have been delivering value to our partners – and, ultimately, end consumers worldwide – for over 140 years. We are proud that more than one billion people consume products containing our natural ingredients every day.

