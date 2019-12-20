Jennifer Hudson Hits All the Right Notes in First Look at Aretha Franklin Biopic, Respect
Jennifer Hudson is taking center stage as Aretha Franklin. On Friday, MGM unveiled the first look at the upcoming Respect biopic about the legendary singer, who died at the age of 76 in August 2018 after a long battle with cancer. Though the clip is less than a minute long, it's sure to give you chills as Hudson's sings her heart out in a dazzling gown and short wig.
The film follows the late singer’s rise to superstardom and is directed by Liesl Tommy. Hudson will star as Franklin herself, alongside a star-studded cast including Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tracey Scott Wilson, and Tate Donovan. Watch the short teaser above before the film hits theaters on Oct. 9, 2020.