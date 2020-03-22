“Jennifer Lopez reacts to TikTok video of Pinay dancer”

The Pinay danced to the tune of J. Lo’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” song on TikTok.

Global pop star Jennifer Lopez reacted to a TikTok video of a Filipina dancer named Marianne Tubil who performed the hit song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

“Loveeeeee! ♥️” J. Lo posted on Twitter as she retweeted a clip of the said TikTok video.

Following the comment she received from J. Lo, Marianne was overwhelmed about what happened.

“Thank you so much! I’m crying,” Marianne replied to J. Lo.

The Pinay dancer’s video has already amassed more than 300k views and 22k likes as of this writing.