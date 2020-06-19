“Jennylyn Mercado: ‘Rape exists because of rapists’”

Actress-singer Jennylyn Mercado is among the local stars who have made a stand against rape culture in the Philippines, particularly victim blaming, saying such “thinking is backwards.”

In a post on Facebook, the “Just the 3 of Us” star stressed that “rape exists because of rapists.”

“Nakaugalian na ng ibang tao sisihin ang isang rape victim. Kasalanan daw nila dahil sa galaw o suot nila. Pasensya na po, but this thinking is backwards,” she said.

“Rape exists because of rapists,” she continued. “Paano ninyo mairarason ang mga biktima na mga bata at matanda na hindi naman nakasuot ng sinasabing ‘sexy na pananamit’?”

Jennylyn said that there are no standards of clothing when it comes to rape and sexual harassment.

“No. You don’t blame the victim for choosing to be ‘malandi’ in your eyes. For choosing to wear revealing outfits. For choosing to put herself in a dangerous position. For being at the wrong place and time (madilim na lugar at gabi),” she said.

She added that there is “no reason whatsoever that can justify a person getting sexually assaulted and no excuse for the assailant to commit the act.”

“Blame the person who chose and chooses to rape her,” she said.

Aside from Jennylyn, other celebrities who have taken a stand against victim-blaming include Lauren Young and Frankie Pangilinan.

“Stop blaming it on what others wear and EDUCATE others that victims aren’t asking for it if they are dressed ‘SEXY’. I’ll wear whatever I want and if its sexy and it turns you on well that’s your problem, not mine. Because I dress up for me NOT you,” Lauren had said in a Twitter post.

“STOP TEACHING GIRLS HOW TO DRESS?? TEACH PEOPLE NOT TO RAPE,” wrote Frankie.

“Breaking news: My clothing is NOT my consent. … The way anyone dresses should not be deemed as ‘opportunity’ to sexually assault them. Ever,” she added.