“Jennylyn Mercado to people rejoicing ABS-CBN being denied a franchise: ‘You are cruel’”

This is Jennylyn Mercado’s message to those who are rejoicing the shutdown of ABS-CBN.

Jennylyn Mercado called out those who are celebrating ABS-CBN’s shutdown. On Friday, June 10, the House committee denied the network a new franchise, voting 70 to 11.

On her Facebook page, the actress offered sympathy and prayers to those who are affected by the network’s ordeal.

“Sa mga lumuha at nawalan, our prayers and hearts are with you. Sa mga taong tuwang tuwa sa mga pangyayari, huwag niyo sana danasin ang lumuha din at mawalan,” she stated.

She also tagged those who are rejoicing the shutdown of the network as inhumane and cruel.

“Hindi ba na tinuruan tayo ng ating mga magulang na maging makatao sa kapwa? Rejoicing because of other people’s sorrow is not only wrong, but inhumane. You are cruel,” she stated.

She continued, “Ang daling sabihin para sa inyo na ‘Law is Law’ pero ang mga pulitiko o may kapangyarihan na lumabag nito ay hindi naman nakaranas ng parusa para sa batas na nilabag nila. If you say that then everyone should be held at the same standard. Huwag muna tayo mag-Mañanita.”

The actress also urged the netizens to show compassion and don’t turn a blind eye on the sufferings of others.

“No network is perfect, policies can and will be improved. Ang importante ngayon ang mga taong nawalan ng trabaho lalo na at pandemya. Ang daling sabihin na okay lang sa inyo kasi sa tingin ninyo ay hindi kayo naapektuhan. Pero sana kahit saglit ay ilagay ninyo ang sarili sa posisyon nila. Huwag kayo maging manhid sa hirap na nararanasan ng iba,” she said.

She also remarked that ABS-CBN’s shutdown will not only affect the company and its employees but also the small businesses that depend on it.

“Kung sa tingin mo ang mga taga ABS, lang ang apektado, paano ang mga tao na kumikita indirectly sa Network? Caterers sa set, drivers, equipment rental houses at mga empleyado nila, mga cameraman at tech team, talent managers, mga assistant ng mga artista, talent suppliers, mga talents o bit players, freelance production designers, freelance writers, ang mga mayari ng mga restaurants na malapit sa ABS, ang mga tauhanan nito, at madami pang iba,” she said.

She concluded, “Libo libong tao ang nawalan din ng trabaho. Lahat ay naapektuhan at maapektuhan. Paano na sila?”