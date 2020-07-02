“Jerald Napoles shares birthday message for Kim Molina”

Actor Jerald Napoles took to social media to share his birthday greetings for his long-time girlfriend, actress Kim Molina, who is celebrating her 29th birthday on Wednesday, July 1.

On Instagram, Jerald posted a clip showing their sweet moments together as he expressed his love for Kim whom he described as his “best friend.”

“I fell in love with my best friend,” he wrote in the caption.

“Happy birthday. I love you,” he added.

Jerald and Kim met while working on the musical “Rak of Aegis.”

They’ve been a couple for five years now.