“Jeremiah Lisbo on being paired with Belle Mariano: ‘Hinahangaan ko siya’”

‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ actor Jeremiah Lisbo talks about his latest onscreen partnership with Belle Mariano.

After being part of the Star Cinema digital lovecast The Four Bad Boys and Me along with Kaori Oinuma and Rhys Miguel earlier this year, Rise Artists Studio artist Jeremiah Lisbo said he is excited to be join the cast of Four Sisters Before the Wedding.

“First movie ko ito so sobrang exciting, may pressure din so mixed emotions pero excited ako and passionate ako sa industry and about sa movie, about the craft. Nung nag-shoot nga kami, ang dami kong tinatanong kay direk Mae (Cruz-Alviar) behind the scenes, sobrang curious ako hindi lang sa eksena kundi sa production, sa lahat. Sobrang blessed and grateful ko na nagkaroon ako ng movie at di ko ini-expect. Si direk Mae pa ang director sa pinaka una kong movie. Thank you, God. Thank you Inang. Thank you, Star Cinema and Rise Artists Studio. Maraming salamat po for this opportunity,” he said.

In the prequel, Jeremiah plays the role of John Paul Granada who is paired with Belle Mariano, the youngest Salazar sister in the film named Gabriella Sophia in a role originally played by Shaina Magdayao in Four Sisters and a Wedding.

“Ako po ang kaibigan ni Belle (Mariano) dito. Yung character ko yung makakasagot yung tanong kung bakit ganun yung kinalabasan ni Gabbie sa Four Sisters Before the Wedding. Kung bakit wala nga bang boyfriend si Gabbie.”

The 22-year-old actor said he was lucky with his onscreen pairing as well as his other co-stars Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, and Gillian Vicencio.

“Ang ka-eksena ko kasi palagi dito si Belle eh. Pero off camera sobrang good vibes, tropa lahat. Sabi nga ni Charlie open kami lahat to each other. Ang daling katrabaho ni Belle kasi giver kasi siya eh. So parang as an actor, kailangan ko lang makinig at mag-react. So ang daling katrabaho nila. I’m so grateful na nakatrabaho ko si Belle at siya yung partner ko here. Dahil si Belle ay beteranang aktres na rin. Bata pa lang ako napapanuod ko na ito eh. Hinahangaan ko siya. Giver nga siya. Ang galing niya umarte. Marami akong natututunan sa kanya at sobrang open niya. Before kami mag-eksena or nag-su-Zoom call kami. Kunyari bukas na yung eksena na gusto namin pinag-uusapan namin ano ba strategy namin dito, ganito ba dapat i-react namin, ganyan. So pinaplano namin siya, may notes kami. So sobrang thankful ko na open din si Belle. Wala akong masasabi, thank you Belle,” he shared.

After Four Sisters Before the Wedding, Jeremiah said he is looking forward to another project lined up next year which also stars the two of them.

“Maganda si Belle. Maganda rin yung kalooban niya. Hindi lang sa physical appearance. For now let’s see pero meron kaming project ni Belle na He’s Into Her at kasama namin diyan si Joao (Constancia) so abangan yan ng fans. Let’s see na lang kung ano ang iaalok sa amin na mga project sa future. Sobrang blessed and grateful ko na nagkakataon na binibigyan kami ng proyekto na kami pa ang magiging lead,” he added.