“Jeremy Jauncey shares ‘most treasured memories’ with Pia Wurtzbach on her birthday”

US-based entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey on Thursday, September 24, once again gave fans a dose of “kilig” as he shared his short sweet birthday message for his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

In an Instagram post, Jeremy shared some of his “most treasured memories” with Pia over the past year to celebrate his girlfriend’s special day and “remind her how much she means to me.”

“I hope these photos give you an insight into our relationship,” he told his followers in the caption.

Declaring his love for his girlfriend, Jeremy said: “I love you baby, happy birthday!”

Pia, meanwhile, shared photos from her “perfect birthday date” with Jeremy in Kensington Palace Gardens in London.

Following month-long speculation surrounding their relationship, Pia and Jeremy officially confirmed that they are a couple last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

In the interview, they revealed that they first met in London, when Pia’s relationship with celebrity racer Marlon Stockinger had just ended.

“He came up to me and told me about how much he loved the Philippines, where he had been to a few times for work,” Pia said. “There was definitely an immediate spark. We couldn’t stop talking. I found him to be such a warm person and I liked that he was always smiling.”

When asked what she loves most about her boyfriend, Pia described Jeremy as her “male version.”

“I never thought I would find a guy who is just as motivated as I am — and then he came along,” she said “He is so passionate about business and health; I’ve been learning so much from him. We come from completely different backgrounds but easily find ways to connect and relate with each other. He’s also very loving and funny. We always have the best time when we’re together.”

Jeremy, meanwhile, said he feels more inspired when he’s around his beauty queen-girlfriend.

“Pia is a strong, independent woman that always delivers while being kind, loving, and sweet. People know her for her Miss Universe success, but she also has great business instincts and is just as switched on behind the camera. Plus, she’s even more genuine when you meet her in person,” he said.