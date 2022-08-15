Jeremy Zucker Announces Debut Australian Tour Dates

US singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker has announced the details of his debut Australian tour. Zucker will be making his way to the country in September as part of his global ‘More Noise’ tour.

Zucker will kick off his Australian tour at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, 27th September, before making his way to Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane over the next week. After wrapping up his Australian dates, Zucker will cross the Tasman for a one-off New Zealand show.

Jeremy Zucker – ‘Therapist’

[embedded content]

Zucker entered the music scene as a teenager, unveiling a pair of EPs toward the end of 2015. Following a string of releases, he experienced his first major success in 2018 with the release of his ‘comethru’ single, which has since gone Gold in Australia.

Following more than half a dozen EPs, Zucker released his debut album, Love Is Not Dying, in 2020, which went on to peak in the top 40 in Australia. His second album, Crusher, followed in late 2021. Zucker’s profile continues to grow, thanks to recent performances at festivals such as Lollapalooza and appearances on TV shows such as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Tickets to Zucker’s upcoming Australian tour go on sale from 12pm local time on Friday, 19th August, with a pre-sale beginning at 11am on Thursday, 18th August. Full details are available below.

Jeremy Zucker – Australian Tour 2022

Tuesday, 27th September – Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, 30th September – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 1st October – Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 2nd October – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Sign up for pre-sale now. Tickets on sale from Friday, 19th August.

Further Reading

Guide To Iso: Marco’s Top 5 Albums

Charli XCX Collaborator Lauv On How You Know You’ve Penned A Megahit

Miley Cyrus Announces Live Album ‘Attention: Miley Live’