Jeric Raval Speaks Up on Daughter AJ Pregnancy Rumors

AJ Raval Father Jeric Breaks Silence on Her Alleged Pregnancy

Veteran action star Jeric Raval speaks up on the alleged pregnancy of his daughter AJ Raval circulating on social media.

Jeric finally addressed lingering rumors about his daughter AJ Raval allegedly being pregnant in a recent interview with Ogie Diaz. He refuted rumors that she was pregnant.

He claims that he called his daughter to find out the truth. When he called AJ to discuss the claims, he said that she was in Angeles City wrapping up a movie project.

Jeric shared, “Tinanong ko siya kung ano ‘yun, ang sabi niya, e, hindi raw totoo ang kuwento, pagod na pagod na raw siyang sagutin ‘yun dahil ang tagal na siyang sinasabihang buntis.”

He added, “Nasa shooting siya nu’ng nakausap ko, may tinatapos siyang movie sa Viva, bakit siya nagsu-shooting kung buntis siya?”

Given this, Jeric continued, he sees no issue if AJ turns out to be pregnant in the end. He emphasized the reasons why people are making a woman’s pregnancy a problem, as if speaking to those who are insistent on fueling the flames.

He said, “E, di maganda kung buntis nga siya! At least, hindi pala siya baog. Pag buntis eh ‘di manganak. Ang masama ‘yung nabuntis ka, kabuwanan mo na hindi ka pa makapanganak, problema ‘yun.”

Jeric also addressed rumors that his daughter was already a mother before she entered the entertainment industry. Jeric said it is not true and insisted that AJ being seen with her nieces and nephews was the only cause of the problem.

Pregnancy rumors about AJ have been going about for a while, but the actress already shot them down in June. However, it came up once more last month when Cristy Fermin, an entertainment columnist, allegedly stated that an unnamed source had reportedly confirmed AJ’s pregnancy.

Fermin added that Raval’s purported pregnancy was most likely the cause of the actress’s having to abandon a certain film project. Then, AJ refuted the accusations once more, explaining that she was unable to complete the film because she had tested positive for COVID-19.

