“Jericho Rosales marks 41st birthday”

Kapamilya star Jericho Rosales celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, September 22.

To mark the occasion, the actor, who turned 41, shared a photo of himself on Instagram, with the caption, “Sometime around this hour I joined this crazy world.”

Fans and celebrities flooded the post with their birthday greetings, among them Gary Valenciano, Jake Cuenca, Coney Reyes, Maris Racal, Karylle, Mica Javier, and Thou Reyes.

Jericho is considered one of the best actors of his generation.

Prior to the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was already announced that Jericho was returning to primetime television following the massive success of Halik in 2019.