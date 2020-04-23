“Jericho Rosales, Matteo Guidicelli sell pre-owned items, donate proceeds to COVID-19 relief efforts”

Jericho Rosales and Matteo Guidicelli are latest celebrities to lead efforts to help film industry workers whose livelihood were upended by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jericho Rosales and Matteo Guidicelli are the latest celebrities to lead efforts to help individuals affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two actors recently partnered with television host Drew Arellano to hold a garage sale, where some of their pre-owned items, spanning from motorcycle jackets to designer shirts, were auctioned.

The proceeds of Jericho’s garage sale, which totaled P73,800, went to Lockdown Cinema Club, an initiative by Filipino filmmakers to reach and help their fellow film workers affected by enhanced community quarantine declared in Luzon to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Meanwhile, Matteo Guidicelli, who was able to raise P17,800, donated 100% of his proceeds to Puso Kitchen, a community kitchen set up by Mount Purro Nature Reserve Foundation in Antipolo, Rizal to supply food to vulnerable residents of Barangay Calawis.

As of Wednesday afternoon, April 22, the Philippines has logged 6,710 cases of COVID-19, including 693 recoveries and 446 deaths.