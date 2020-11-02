“Jericho Rosales reveals he is set to shoot a movie in LA in 2021”

The short film of Jericho Rosales titled ‘Basurero’ is currently playing in US film festivals.

The short film of Jericho Rosales titled Basurero is playing in US film festivals at the moment.

In an interview with Yong Chavez of ABS-CBN News, the actor relayed that his character in the movie is actually based on a real person.

In Basurero, Jericho portrays the character of a fisherman who ventured into dumping murdered bodies as a side job when his earnings as a fisherman could no longer sustain the needs of his family.

“My character was based on a real person. I was more interested in the daily moment to moment decisions that he had to make for himself and for his family,” Rosales said.

Coming from humble beginnings himself, Jericho said that his character’s desire to provide for his family is something that resonates with him.

“When I was 14, I was working at a fast-food chain. I was 15 and I became a driver and before I had many jobs like I sold fish in the market. Acting was such a blessing for me. That opened up so many opportunities for me and that opened my mind to like the things that I really wanted to do,” he said.

“I remember myself saying that, ‘okay, I think I’m at the right place because I didn’t go to college but this is what I want to do.’ That motivated me but before that my greatest motivation was just for me to just give my family a better life,” he added.

[embedded content]

With this movie, Jericho hopes that it will inspire many to care for others.

“I really want Filipinos to know what they deserve. I want Filipinos to know what other people deserve and that for me is education, having access to basic needs, having access to a home, having access to internet, nowadays especially di ba? And we have to care about people,” Jericho stated.

READ: ‘I collected plastic trash’: Jericho Rosales recalls early struggles, shares how he reached his dreams

Meanwhile, Jericho relayed that he will be flying to Los Angeles, California next year to shoot a movie.

“It may push through, it may not push through because of COVID, we don’t know. But I’m hoping fingers crossed by March, I will be there,” he revealed.