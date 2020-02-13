“Jericho Rosales-starrer ‘Basurero’ to compete at Finland film fest”

“Basurero”, a short film starring Jericho Rosales, has been selected as an official entry to the 2020 Tampere Film Festival in Finland.

The actor made the announcement as he posted behind-the-scene photos of the short film on Instagram.

“Congratulations to our director Eileen Cabiling and the rest of the crew for this accomplishment and thank you for sharing your voice to speak for those who cannot,” he wrote.

Considered as one of the most important European short film festivals, the Tampere Film Festival will hold its 50th edition on March 4 until March 8.

The film festival is ranked amongst the top three most important short film festivals in the world, attracting over 30,000 visitors and hundreds of international guests.

Moreover, Tampere Film Festival’s International Competition is an Oscar, BAFTA and EFA qualifying short film competition.

According to “Basurero’s” official synopsis: “The lure of money is intense for a poor fisherman in the Philippines. He feels conflicted between the money and his conscience to make a living by dumping dead bodies in the sea killed by someone.”

[embedded content]

Prior to being chosen as an entry to the 2020 Tampere film fest, the short film competed at the Wide Angle section of the 24th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea last year.