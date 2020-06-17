Jess Kent drops new music video for ‘No One Else’

Jess Kent recently returned with her first new music of 2020 with ‘No One Else’, and now the track has an accompanying music video.

The clip, directed by Bart Celestino, is a sun-drenched and hyper-colour at every turn, with a subtle glow and blur that truly makes it feel like a dream.

The song was written alongside Dave Hammer, who has previously collaborated with Lime Cordiale, JEFFE and Mia Rodriguez.

‘No One Else’ is Kent’s first single since the release of her one-off 2019 single ‘Slushie.’ Since the release of her 2015 breakout track ‘Get Down’ and her 2016 EP ‘My Name Is Jess Kent’, she’s been keeping a steady amount of single releases.

‘No One Else’ is set to be the first in a string of releases Kent has planned over the next few months, including a forthcoming yet-to-be-titled EP.

Watch the video for ‘No One Else’ below.

