Jessica Mauboy, King Stingray Lead Lineup for Play on the Plains 2023

Deniliquin festival Play on the Plains will return for its third edition this year, with a lineup led by Jessica Mauboy, King Stingray and Northeast Party House.

Alex Lahey and The Carp Factory round out the bill for this year’s event, which will take place Saturday, 11th March at the Deni Ute Muster site on Conargo Road, Deniliquin. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.

King Stingray – ‘Let’s Go’

[embedded content]

In addition to the aforementioned lineup – plus a battle of the bands competition for young musicians in the local area – Play on the Plains will also feature licensed bars and food vans, beach volleyball, silent disco and more. There’ll also be on-site camping available for those who want to make a weekend of it.

“We are thrilled to be back for our third year, adding to and growing the event with camping on site and a Battle of the Bands,” the festival’s general manager, Vicky Lowry, said in a statement. “Play on the Plains was created for a younger audience through to families, bringing them all together to experience the best of our young Australian talent. Come and Play and Stay On The Plains!”

Mauboy and King Stingray recently shared a stage at last year’s inaugural First & Forever, which took place at Hanging Rock in Victoria in November and featured a lineup celebrating First Nations artists. King Stingray released their debut, self-titled album last year after previewing it with a slew of singles like ‘Hey Wanhaka’, ‘Get Me Out’, ‘Milkumana’ and ‘Camp Dog’.

Northeast Party House, meanwhile, released latest album Shelf Life back in 2020. Last November, they returned with new single ‘Cranky Boy’, the band’s first new music in over two years. Last year saw Lahey release a pair of singles – ‘Congratulations’ and ‘Shit Talkin”, both of which are expected to be on the singer-songwriter’s next release.

