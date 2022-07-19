Jessie Ware Shares ‘Free Yourself’ As First Taste Of New Album

English singer Jessie Ware has released a new single, ‘Free Yourself’. It’s the first taste of the acclaimed artist’s forthcoming fifth album. Ware premiered the song during her performance at Glastonbury last month.

‘Free Yourself’ showcases something of a stylistic evolution for the artist. Ware has prominently embraced disco influences on previous releases and even collaborated with Kylie Minogue on ‘Kiss Of Life’ from the Aussie artist’s Disco album. But the new single sees her fully leaning into the post-disco era, embracing the powerful early-’80s sound.

Jessie Ware – ‘Free Yourself’

Co-written and produced by Clarence Coffee Jr. and Stuart Price, ‘Free Yourself’ sees Ware focusing on themes of positivity and self-empowerment, with the dancefloor-ready instrumentation giving it a universal, unifying appeal.

“‘Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” Ware explained in a statement. “I’m so excited for people to have this song to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

‘Free Yourself’ is the first single from Jessie Ware’s forthcoming fifth album. Her last album, 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure?, arrived amid the COVID-19 pandemic and gave the artist her fourth consecutive UK top ten.

