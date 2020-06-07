“Jessy Mendiola lets go of her fears and anger: ‘I’m finally free’”

Jessy Mendiola reveals the doubts and worries that have been hounding her over the years.

In her Instagram post last Saturday, June 6, Jessy Mendiola reflected on her life and shared how she was able to find inner peace by letting go of all her inner doubts and insecurities. The 27-year old actress revealed that having a more open and trusting relationship with her spiritual life has given her the courage to be a better person starting this year.

She wrote,

“I’m finally free.

I’m finally free of doubts, anger and insecurity. My whole life I’ve been in a constant battle with myself. I’ve always doubted what I could do. I was afraid of change. I couldn’t see my worth and how important I was in this life. Every little comment or opinion of others about me affected me like I was defined by how people thought of me. I kept losing myself just because I wanted to please others. I was afraid to do so many things that made me happy because I was worried that others would judge me. I’ve let myself become someone else, all those years I kept hating myself for always giving so much to other people that I kept forgetting how to love myself. I’ve learned to let go of all the pain, the struggles, the failures. My entire life, I felt like I was on a roller coaster ride that would never end but finally, it has ended. I finally feel at peace. I‘ve lost who I was and now I found myself again only to learn that God has never left my side, He showed me how worthy I am and what I am capable of doing. For the longest time I was blinded by things I didn’t need in my life. I’ve been searching for peace in my heart and finally I found it. Everything I need is within me. God woke me up and made me realize my worth as a human being. He made me realize that He had been there all along in every step that I took in my life. He CHANGED me. He changed my ways, my thinking and my perspective in life. He taught me how to value myself again and I’m just so grateful… I’ve never felt this feeling before. It’s a wonderful feeling. I am whole again. I am not afraid anymore. I’m taking the leap. I am free. 🤍”