“Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano mark 4th anniversary”

Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano are celebrating their fourth anniversary as a couple.

The two expressed their love for each other via their social media accounts on Thursday, June 25.

On Instagram, Jessy posted a photo of her with Luis at the beach, with the simple caption, “Happy anniversary. I love you.”

For her part, Luis wrote: “4 with so much more to go. Happy anniversary howhow!!”

Jessy and Luis went public about their relationship in July 2016.

Both have been vocal about their plans of settling down. 

