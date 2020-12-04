“Jessy Mendiola marks 28th birthday”

Jessy Mendiola celebrated her birthday on Thursday, December 3.

Jessy Mendiola celebrated her birthday on Thursday, December 3. She turned 28.

On Instagram, the actress shared photos of herself on the island paradise of Amanpulo, Palawan, where she has chosen to celebrate her special day this year.

In her caption, Jessy thanked all those who greeted her on her birthday.

“28… but always a child at heart. Thank you for all the birthday wishes,” she said.

Also on Instagram, her boyfriend, television host Luis Manzano, shared his short but touching birthday message for Jessy.

“Happy birthday to the howhow with me whether it be a suit, dive gear, or pambahay. I howhow you, may you have the best year ever ;)” he said.

Last week, Jessy and Luis made headlines as reports of their engagement surfaced.

This after Jessy showed glimpses of what appears to be a huge diamond ring on her Instagram Stories.

Those rumors were further fueled when a photo of the actress apparently trying on a wedding gown made the rounds on social media.

However, Jessy clarified that the snap, which was recently posted by wedding gown maker Perez-Rubio Bridal, was actually taken last year, for a scene in the romantic-comedy film Stranded.

This is not the first time that Jessy and Luis were rumored to be engaged.

Last July, actress Vivian Velez said in a Facebook post that Luis has already expressed to her family his desire to marry Jessy.

“Jessy Mendiola’s mom, Didith, is my second cousin. Last February, Luis Manzano expressed his desire to marry Jessy. You made the right choice Lucky… #couplegoals,” the actress said in her post.

In a February 2019 interview with Inquirer, Luis remarked that he is already “sure” that Jessy is the one he would marry.

However, he said that he needs to save for their future first before settling down.

“I am sure about her. I’m not having doubts at all. It’s just that I want to provide for her and give her the life that I think she and my would-be family deserve,” Luis said.

He added, “To get married is easy, but maintaining a home isn’t. I keep saying, yes, our lives will be good and comfortable for X amount of years, but what if something untoward happens? I’m just being a realist.”

The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary this year.