Jet to Play ‘Get Born’ in Full on 20th Anniversary Australian Tour

Australian rock royalty Jet will head out on the road in September for their first shows in half a decade, celebrating 20 years since the release of their debut album, Get Born. The band will play the album in full, including hits like ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl,’ ‘Look What You’ve Done’, ‘Cold Hard Bitch’, ‘Rollover DJ’ and ‘Get Me Outta Here’.

The tour will begin with a hometown show at the Forum in Melbourne on Friday, 22nd September, before the band play Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall the following evening. They’ll play Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Friday, 29th September before wrapping up the four-date run at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Saturday, 30th September. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (16th June) at 11am local time.

“Get Born was a rare and unique moment of total planetary alignment where we somehow managed to capture lighting in a bottle,” frontman Nic Cester reflected on the band’s debut album in a statement. Bassist Mark Wilson added: “I don’t remember much about the actual day Get Born was released. I think we were in Pittsburgh. I’m sure we celebrated, but to be honest we celebrated every night back in those days. 2003 was one big blurry haze for me.”

Arriving in September 2003, Get Born introduced Jet to the world and made them household names here in Australia. The album debuted at number three and peaked at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. In 2004, the band enjoyed a sweep at the ARIA Awards, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album and Breakthrough Artist, along with Single of the Year for ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’.

Following Get Born, Jet released second album Shine On in 2006, with third and final record Shaka Rock arriving in 2009. They disbanded in 2012, reuniting five years later for headline shows and a string of dates supporting Bruce Springsteen. The following year, they toured in support of Get Born‘s 15th anniversary.

Jet Get Born 20th Anniversary Tour

Friday, 22nd September – Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 23rd September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, 29th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday, 30th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale Friday, 16th June

