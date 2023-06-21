JETSTAR ASIA CEO, BARATHAN PASUPATHI, TO KEYNOTE AT TD-IWTA AWARDS 2023

BANGKOK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jetstar Asia, has been announced as the keynote speaker for the upcoming Travel Daily Media (TD) – Inspiring Women in Travel Asia (IWTA) Awards 2023. The awards ceremony will be held on 24 June 2023 at the Montien Bangkok Hotel.

Barathan is a highly respected leader in the travel industry with over 20 years of experience in aviation. He has held senior positions at several airlines, including Jazeera Airways and Sahaab Aircraft leasing. In his current role at Jetstar Asia, Barathan is responsible for leading the Singapore-based low-fares airline and its expanding network across Asia.

Barathan is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, which will be the focus of his keynote speech at the TD – IWTA Awards 2023. He will share his insights on how businesses must make a long-term commitment to challenging stereotypes and ensuring merit-based gender diversity to inspire more women to join this exciting, dynamic and rewarding industry.

The TD – IWTA Awards 2023 is the premier awards ceremony for women in the travel industry in Asia. The awards recognize women who have made outstanding contributions to the travel industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to driving positive change.

Travel Daily Media, the host of the event, invites everyone to join the fun and celebration on the 24th of June. TD extends its gratitude to the following sponsors making the event possible: Tourism Authority of Thailand, Shiji, MAI, Thaiger, Abercrombie & Kent, Paulaner, Regent Seven Seas, Hotel Beds, TBO.com, MICE, Air Astana, Rival, Cebu Pacific, Intrepid, Campbell PR, B-Concept. Ponant Cruises is the event’s platinum sponsor. Meanwhile, Cision – PR Newswire is TD-IWTA Awards’ official news distribution partner.

Tickets to attend the black-tie gala dinner are USD150 per person or USD1500 for a table of ten which includes a three-course dinner, beverages, entertainment and the announcement of the winners. Book your tickets now .

For more information about the TD-IWTA Awards 2023 and to view the full list of nominees, please visit the www.tdiwtaawards.com and follow TD-IWTA Facebook page.

About Travel Daily Media (TD):

Travel Daily Media is a leading travel industry publication providing the latest news, insights, and analysis for travel professionals across the globe. With a focus on industry trends, innovation, and developments, Travel Daily Media is committed to promoting and supporting the growth of the travel and tourism sector.