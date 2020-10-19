JetSynthesys acquires 100% of Nautilus Mobile to become the #1 cricket gaming franchise in the world with 100 Mn+ downloads and 10 Mn+ monthly active users

– Nautilus Mobile is known for the widely popular, award-winning Real Cricket™ franchise

– The acquisition combines both the players’ prowess in offering authentic cricket action and real time competitions, and puts JetSynthesys at the helm of the largest and most loved skill-based cricket gamer community in the world

PUNE, India, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — JetSynthesys, a new age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray in gaming, digital entertainment, and interest-based social community platforms, has announced the 100% acquisition of mobile game development studio Nautilus Mobile. A Pune based company committed to developing and publishing high-quality cricket games, Nautilus Mobile is the creator of the widely popular, award-winning Real Cricket™ franchise. With this acquisition, JetSynthesys cements its position as the #1 skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with 100 Mn+ downloads and a highly engaged community of over 10 Mn monthly active users (MAUs).

JetSynthesys comes with a robust foothold in the cricket community globally. Through an exclusive joint venture with Sachin Tendulkar, the company is behind the creation of popular properties like Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, an immersive mobile game, also available in a VR version, that lets users play as the legendary Master Blaster; and 100MB, a first-of-its-kind digital destination with a vibrant and captive social community that brings Sachin fans together on a common platform. The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile sets the company on track to expand this audience significantly over the next 24 months. This also brings together JetSynthesys’ strong celebrity cricket ecosystem of over 200 Mn cricket fans on our interest based communities, as well as the combined prowess of both companies in offering authentic cricket action and real time competitions, and puts JetSynthesys at the helm of the way cricket is played across gaming platforms.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said, “At JetSynthesys, we have introduced some of the most immersive and engaging gaming experiences for consumers. Coming specifically to sports, cricket enjoys widespread popularity in the country and remains a key focus for us. The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile expands our community further and solidifies our position at the forefront of skill-based cricket gaming across the world. And, this is just the beginning. With the online gaming industry skyrocketing, the acquisition also sets the ball rolling on our plan to deepen our foray into cricket e-Sports. We will be announcing a host of exciting tournaments over the next 12 months leading up to the much-awaited T20 Cricket World Cup to engage with this expansive community of 100 Mn gamers that we’ve brought together.”

Since its inception, JetSynthesys has introduced numerous innovations in games that has revolutionized the gaming industry in the country. The company’s gaming arm has created games like Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, Sachin Saga VR, Being Salman, and Super Ludo, and publishing partnerships with the likes of Hollywood film Passengers and Floyd Mayweather. The company also recently announced an exclusive partnership with WWE to launch WWE Racing Showdown, a one-of-its-kind, high-octane, vehicular combat game featuring the best of mobile action, sports, and racing. In addition to developing cutting edge and popular games in-house, JetSynthesys co-founded India’s most successful e-sports company Nodwin Gaming. Nodwin has scaled up with massive expansion in the e-sports space over the past few years and has successfully grown to about INR 100 crore revenues in just 4 years.

