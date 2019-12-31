“Jewel Mische shares thoughts on ‘unexpected’ pregnancy”

“I met the positive sign on the pee stick with a flood of questions and conflicted feelings,” said former actress Jewel Mische.

Former actress Jewel Mische turned to image-sharing site Instagram on Monday to express her thoughts on her “unexpected” second pregnancy.

It was last December 23 when the “Paraiso” star broke the news that she and her American husband, Alex Kurzer, are expecting a new addition to their family. They have a one-year-old daughter, Aislah Rose, who was born in July 2018.

On Instagram, Jewel posted photos of her showcasing her growing baby bump and wrote: “Another baby! How wonderful! And.. TERRIFYING. — I planned our first, eagerly awaiting her arrival from the second I found out I was pregnant. This one, however, I was anything but ready.”

According to Jewel, she was supposed to wait for at least two years before having another baby.

“So I was expecting a negative test that night, thinking there was no way we were pregnant. I not only tried to prevent it but I was still breastfeeding (which should’ve helped as a natural birth control also),” she said.

She then admitted to having “conflicted feelings” after finding out that she’s pregnant for the second time.

“‘Aislah just turned 1… she’s still nursing and sleeping with us? How is she gonna do as a big sister so soon? Is my body even sufficiently recovered from having her let alone support another baby? What will people say?’ And then that overwhelming feeling of guilt that I would need to sacrifice time and attention with Aislah when she still needs my undivided attention,” she said.

“I didn’t know how to rationalize or sort through the sudden feelings of disbelief, fear, panic, excitement… ANGER?? I was even upset at the joy and pride my husband had and his excitement to contain himself,” she added.

In the end, Jewel said that she’s happy that all the “ugly emotions feels like a distant memory now”.

“I know, I KNOW, a surprise baby is no less of a BLESSING, and we pray for other wombs to open,” she said.

Jewel went on: “We are having a BABY! Aislah is going to be a big SISTER! I can’t be more THRILLED… nervous, but thrilled! And this baby was obviously planned for us long before we would have considered having another… I find that so SPECIAL! And, this is the truth to which I cling during the questioning times and moments of doubt: GOD’s TIMING will always be PERFECT, even when my trust in it is not.”