“Jewel Mische to Kim Chiu’s bashers: ‘Wala din namang na-aambag sa lipunan ‘yung panghuhusga niyo’”

Jewel Mische praised Kim Chiu for her resilience amid the online bashing.

Jewel Mische penned a lengthy message recalling her life back when she was still in showbiz and praising Kim Chiu for how she was able to handle the criticisms the latter received recently during an online protest following ABS-CBN’s shutdown.

Admitting that she feels affected by the things ABS-CBN is going through right now, Mische said she is thankful for what her home network has given her — including her management Star Magic — back when she was still in the limelight.

“Showbiz feels very, very far away, like memories of high school. Pero affected ako sa pinagda-daanan ng ABS-CBN ngayon. Wala akong masamang experience with them. Lahat maganda, mag mula sa mga boss, artista, pati mga tao behind the camera,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her with Piolo Pascual.

She added: “Sana nga mas matagal ko sila na ka-trabaho but it was time for me to pursue my dream life (away from the limelight). I exceptionally LOVE Mr. M & Tita Mariole. Tapos sobrang na proud ako ulit sa kanila on how Kim Chiu responded after getting bashed recently, knowing that Star Magic is behind her to counsel and support.”

Recalling her fair share of controversies in the past, she shared how she got over it through the help of Star Magic.

“Naalala ko tuloy when I was persuaded to do a “Tell All” for a magazine feature, dala na din ng emosyon, it almost happened. I saw it as a chance to share my story & reveal the truth behind all the misconceptions about me. But my managers suggested, “Why not write a book instead? Sabi ko pa, I want to clear my name before I leave showbiz. To which Mr. M said, “What for?”,” she stated.

She went on: “You see, they did not fuel my emotions, instead they reminded me that I’m better than “that”. Those people who have wronged me (really bad ) back then would’ve been exposed. Star Magic helped me, for the nth time, to choose class & kindness. ‘Yung book hindi na tuloy kasi pa-alis na ako noon to get married in the U.S.”

Praising Kim Chiu for turning lemons into lemonades, she added: “Anyway, share ko na din – na LSS ako sa #KapamilyaForever and #BawalLumabas song! I’m so, so HAPPY for Kim. Aminin ko hindi ko din na gets ung statement niya nung umpisa, pero once narinig ko in music form nag click agad sakin ‘yung ibig niyang sabihin! Shoutout to #djSquammy, ang galing mo, sobra! And to Adrian @HoyBeKind, grabe, you are BRILLANT and without a doubt “heaven sent”.”

Mische concluded her post by leaving a message to all the bashers coming non-stop at Chiu and said: “Sa mga bashers, tigil na sana kayo kasi wala din namang na-aambag sa lipunan ‘yung panghuhusga ninyo. Pairalin na lang ‘yung “na-tatanging batas,” favorite line ko from #TheClassRoomSong – talaga namang “May natatangi tayong batas.” Nalilimutan natin madalas. “𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐚𝐩𝐰𝐚 𝐦𝐨.. 𝘛𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘥 𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘩𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘰 𝘴𝘢 𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘪 𝘮𝘰.” (That’s 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝟏𝟐:𝟑𝟏, y’all. And, oh, hey Mr. #PioloPascual.”