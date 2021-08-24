JFC bucks keeping telcos as public utility

FOREIGN business groups have expressed concern over a proposal to retain the 60-40 rule for telecommunications, which is being considered by the Senate as it deliberates proposed amendments to the Public Services Act (PSA).

The Joint Foreign Chambers (JFC), in a statement, said it was joining “Philippine business groups in calling for the Senate to liberalize the telecommunications sector to foster competition and provide better quality services at lower cost.”

Senate Bill 2094 seeks to amend the 85-year-old Commonwealth Act 146 or the Public Services Act to make it in tune with the times. Sectors to be opened up to 100-percent foreign ownership include telecommunications, but some senators, citing national security, want to maintain the existing 60-40 equity restriction.

In objecting, the JFC said domestic telecommunications services lagged those in neighboring countries.

“The Philippines has the lowest mobile broadband subscription rate of 68 per 100 and lowest service population penetration rate of 80 percent. Even Cambodia and Myanmar are more advanced. Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Singapore allow 100-percent foreign ownership,” it said.

“As subscribers ourselves of the major Philippine telcos, [and] while we appreciate the services they provide, we believe they will improve in quality and price when more competitors are allowed to operate in the country. The PSA amendments will match policies that Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam already allow and that Indonesia last year opened to foreign investment.”

Liberalization will also allow the Philippines to comply with Asean Comprehensive Investment Agreement commitments to open investment in services to other Asean members as part of the Asean Economic Community, the JFC said.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

It will also allow the Philippines to better qualify to join advanced trade and investment agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Transpacific Partnership.

“The bill contains provisions to protect against foreign government-owned and influenced firms controlling Philippine public services by adopting national security review practices followed by major governments, including Australia, Japan and the United States, in reviewing and approving major new foreign investments,” the JFC said.

“Liberalizing telecommunications sends a strong signal to foreign investors that the Philippines is more open and welcoming to foreign investors,” it continued, adding that it would also improve the country’s Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development ranking from “its current unattractive placement as one of the most restrictive economies in the world for foreign investment in public services.”

The JFC is comprised of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Australia-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, Korean Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines and the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters Inc.