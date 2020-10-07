JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (6998.HK) Successfully listed on the Main Board of SEHK

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (“Genor Biopharma” or the “Company”; stock code: 6998.HK), a commercial-ready biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing oncology and autoimmune drugs, was successfully listed and commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) at 9:00am today, with a board lot of 500 Shares each.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Far East) Limited and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited and Jefferies Hong Kong Limited are the Joint Global Coordinators, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Limited (in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering), J.P. Morgan Securities plc (in relation to the International Offering), Jefferies Hong Kong Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, China Renaissance Securities, Haitong International Securities Company Limited and Macquarie Capital Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers; Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited and US Tiger Securities Inc. are the Joint Lead Managers.

Dr. GUO Feng, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited, said, “We are very grateful for the support and attention from all the investors. Listing in Hong Kong not only allows Genor Biopharma to enter the international trade market but also provides a solid foundation for the long-term development of Genor Biopharma. Looking forward, our mission is to become a biopharmaceutical engine in discovery, research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics initially for patients in China and gradually for patients globally. We will also further strengthen the Company’s position in the industry to create the greatest value for the stakeholders.”

About JHBP (CY) Holdings Limited (“Genor Biopharma”)

Established in December 2007, Genor Biopharma is a commercial-ready biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing oncology and autoimmune drugs. The Company has strategically focused on major therapeutic areas with substantial unmet medical needs. At present, the Company has 15 drug candidates, with one new drug application (NDA) currently under priority review by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and two NDAs expected to be filed with the NMPA in the next 12 to 18 months. The Company’s business is backed by an integrated biopharmaceutical platform covering all the key drug development functionalities, including discovery, research, clinical development, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) and business development. The Company’s leadership team boasts more than 15 years of industry experience on average in global biopharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Merck, Amgen and AbbVie with proven track record and a well-balanced combination of expertise. The Company currently has around 400 employees across the sites in China – Shanghai Zhangjiang, Yunnan Yuxi, and Beijing office, as well as research hub in San Francisco, US, among which about 80% are R&D and clinical specialists.