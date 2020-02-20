“Ji Chang Wook’s PH fan meet postponed”

The fan meet of South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook in Manila will no longer push through, his agency, Glorious Entertainment, announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the agency cited fears over the spread of the “novel coronavirus and related damage” as the reason behind the cancellation.

“Hello this is Glorious Entertainment. In order to prevent the spread of the Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and related damage, we decided to postpone the ‘Ji Chang Wook 2020 Asia Tour Fan Meeting’ in Manila (Philippines). The performance will be included in the Asia Fan-Meeting Tour that will resume later,” the agency said.

“We would like to ask you for a lot of understanding. Thank you,” it added.

Glorious Entertainment has yet to specify the new date for the actor’s event.

It was last November when the agency announced Ji’s visit in Manila as part of his <Waiting for you> Asia Fan Meeting Tour, which also includes stops in Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan.

Ji is best known for his roles in hit Korean dramas “The K2” (2016), “Suspicious Partner” (2017), and more recently, “Melting Me Softly” (2019).