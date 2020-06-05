“Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-wook, Hong Seung-hee joining cast of Netflix series ‘Move To Heaven”

Meet the actors who will be joining Lee Je-hoon, Tang Jun-sang in the upcoming Netflix series “Move To Heaven.”

On June 4, streaming giant Netflix announced the newest cast members of the new South Korean original series Move To Heaven. Joining Lee Je-hoon and Tang Jun-sang are Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-wook, and Hong Seung-hee.

Move To Heaven will follow the story of a man with Asperger’s Syndrome named Geu-ru who will cross paths with Sang-gu and will eventually become the latter’s guardian. Together, the two will clear out the possessions of the deceased and uncover stories left behind by those who passed away.

Ji Jin-hee is known for his roles in Designated Survivor: 60 Days and Misty. Lee Jae-wook, on the other hand, is known for his characters in When The Weather Is Fine, Extraordinary You, and Search WWW. Meanwhile, Hong Seung-hee’s most notable projects include Who Kissed Me?, I Wanna Hear Your Song,” and Memorist.

Directed by Kim Sung-ho, the release date for the upcoming project has yet to be announced.