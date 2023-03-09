Jia He Chinese Restaurant features delectable Buffets with hand-crafted dishes at the Weekday Dim Sum Galore, Weekend Dim Sum Brunch to Dinner Feasts

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Feast on a food trail of hand-crafted food delights with Jia He Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet, Jia He Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch Buffet to Jia He Dinner Feast.

Each dish at Jia He is created with “harmony” as the pivot, Jia He Chinese Restaurant also strives to serve a gastronomic food journey through a well-thought balanced menu that is affordable and meant to serve our diners. One would find classic Chinese delicacies to exquisite surprises in the Jia He Chinese Restaurant Dim Sum Buffet with a spread ideal for those who truly love Dim Sum and the Chinese cuisine.

Bringing the Jia He philosophy to life is the team of founders who are F&B veterans hailing from different strengths.

The founders invite guests to take delight in the Jia He experience – one that is marked by culinary mastery and artistry, exemplary service, and a reasonably priced menu both families and business associates will enjoy.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Buffet Menu:

Now to 28 April 2023

Each Table dining session is available for 1hour 45mins for the Buffet

(subject to availability).

Enjoy Dim Sum with choice of Soups, Main Courses and Desserts.

Adult (minimum 4 persons) $33++

Child (5 to 12 years old) $23.80++

Adult (2 to 3 pax) $39.80++

Child (5 to 12 years old) $23.80++

The signature dishes at Jia He include Steamed Bak Kut Teh Xiao Long Bao (limited to 1 serving per table), Steamed Seafood Dumpling with Bonito Flakes, Steamed Assorted Mushroom Dumpling with Butterfly Pea Flower.

The fried Dim Sum dishes are skilfully created by the culinary team, include Crisp fried Prawn Dumpling with Salad Cream, Crisp-fried Kurobuta Pork with Bell Pepper and Yam Dumpling, Crisp-fried Bean Skin Roll with Seaweed, and the popular Fried Carrot Cake with X.O. Sauce.

Finish off the meal, with desserts that would be a perfect balance to the Dim Sum Galore, such as Chilled Mango Cream with Sago and Pomelo, Chilled Osmanthus Jelly to Warm Red Bean Soup with Peach Resin and Lotus Seeds and more.

The Mains is an absolute draw with 3 items to choose from the Jia He Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Galore Menu such as Curry Prawn with Vermicelli in Claypot (actual price is $28++ at ala carte small), indulge in the Wok-fried Kurobuta Pork Cube with Wild Mushroom and Chinese Yam to Stir-fried French Beans with Minced Pork and Preserved Olive Leaves, to Wok-fried Hor Fun with Sliced Beef and Stewed Ee-fu Noodle with Chives and Mushrooms. You would also enjoy the wok dish, Braised Seafood Hor Fun with Egg Sauce.

For Dim Sum lovers, to accompany your Dim Sum Galore, have the attractive promotional dish that is “Whole Roasted Peking Duck with second serving (i.e. choice to cook in Fried Spring Onion & Ginger to Braised with Yam & Whole Garlic and more), at only $50++ per duck (Usual Price at $83++ at Jia He Chinese Restaurant). Dishes are also subject to demand and availability.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch:

Now to 30 April 2023

Available on Saturdays / Sundays and Public Holidays

1st Seating at 10.45am to 12.45am

2nd Seating at 1pm to 3pm

Reservations is required.

Adult (minimum 4 pax) at $38.00++

Child (5 to 12 years old) $25.00++

Adult (minimum 2 pax) $45.80++

Child (5 to 12 years old) $25.00++

The signature dishes include Steamed Bak Kut Teh Xiao Long Bao (Limited to 1 serving per table), Steamed Seafood Dumpling with Bonito Flakes, Steamed Assorted Mushroom Dumpling with Butterfly Pea Flower and Steamed Wontan with Spicy Sauce.

The fried Dim Sum that would be an eye opener especially for the weekend brunch Crisp-fried Kurobuta Pork with Bell Pepper and Yam Dumpling, Crisp-fried Prawn Dumpling with Salad Cream, Baked Mini Egg Tartlet to Deep-fried Beancurd Cube with Spices.

Complete the meal, with sweets that would complement the Jia He Weekend Dim Sum Brunch Buffet, such as Chilled Mango Cream with Sago and Pomelo, Chilled Osmanthus Jelly to Warm Red Bean Soup with Peach Resin and Lotus Seeds and Chilled Jelly Royale with Mix Fruits Cocktail.

The Jia He Weekend Dim Sum Brunch Buffet menu has also 4 Main dishes to choose from with highlights such as:

Meat / Seafood

Roasted Chicken with Golden Garlic, Stir-fried Sliced Beef with Black Pepper and Sliced Golden Garlic (Usual Ala Carte price is $26++ Small), Pan-fried Iberico Spare Ribs with Teriyaki Sauce to the tasty and fresh Crisp-fried Crystal Prawn with Black Truffle and Pepper Cream.

Vegetables

Indulge in Braised Egg Plant with Fresh Gluten Puff Szechuan Style in Casserole, many enjoy the creative yet delicious delight! Alternatively, go for something soothing such as Poached Milk Cabbage with Cloud Fungus and Lily Bulb.

Rice / Noodles

Choose from highlights such as Stewed Vermicelli with Sliced Fish and Bitter Gourd in Black Bean Sauce, a heart-warming dish that leaves you wanting more. Alternatively toggle with Braised Hor Fun with Pepper and Black Bean Sauce and Fried Jasmine Rice with Diced Seafood and Black Truffle.

For additional order for the 5h main course and above:

For Meat / Seafood dishes add-on from the Jia He Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum

Brunch Buffet menu will be at (prices are per each main dish add-on basis):

$15++ for Small

$22.50++ for Medium

$30++ for Large

For Vegetables / Rice / Noodle add-on dishes from the Jia He Weekend & Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch Buffet menu will be at (prices are per each main dish add-on basis):

$10++ for Small

$15++ for Medium

$20++ for Large

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Dinner Buffet Feast

Savour the flavours of Jia He’s refined signature and seasonal dishes. Jia He Chinese Restaurant is delighted to present the Dinner Feast promotion, after months of refining the signature and seasonal dishes based on valuable feedback from guests. There is a wide variety of dishes to choose from.

Discover Artisanal Favourites to new skillfully crafted creations from Jia He Chinese Restaurant. Menu consists of both classic and innovative dishes such as the popular, Double-boiled Mini Buddha Jump Over the Wall (Taiwanese Style), Braised Sea Cucumber with Beancurd and Mushroom in Minced Meat Sauce, Crisp-Fried Prawn with Black Truffle and Pepper Cream,

Pan-fried Iberico Pork Spare Rib with Teriyaki Sauce, Poached Sea Clam with Chinese Wine and Fungus, Wok-fried Wagyu Beef Cube with Button Mushroom and Fresh Lily Bulb.

JIA HE CHINESE RESTAURANT DINNER FEAST BUFFET

Available from Now to 30th April 2023

$ 42.80 ++ adult diners | $ 28.80 ++ per child (5 to 12 years)

Minimum 4 persons to enjoy the Dinner Feast

$ 51.80 ++ adult diners | $ 28.80 ++ per child (5 to 12 years)

Minimum 2 persons to enjoy the Dinner Feast

Monday to Friday

Dinner start:

6:00pm – 10:00pm (Last Order: 9:00pm)

Each Seating is limited to 1hr and 45mins.

Saturday / Sunday & P.H.

1st Seating:

5:30pm – 7:15pm (Last Order: 6:15pm)

2nd Seating:

7:45pm – 9:45pm (Last Order: 8:45pm)

Terms and Conditions apply:

Excessive food wastage will be charged as the normal selling price of the item.

The menu items served are for dine-in only (no takeaway please).

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

https://jiahe.com.sg

Reservations: (65) 6694 8988 / 6694 9466,

Whatsapp: (65) 9067 0828 / (65) 8870 8988

Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg .

Drive – Access via Farrer Park Medical Centre / One Farrer Hotel, Drop off/Drive-thru

Via Race Course Road, Public Transport – Access via Farrer Park Mrt Station (Exit C)

