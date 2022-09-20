Jialian Biotech Group To Participate At Vitafoods Asia 2022 In Bangkok

TAIPEI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Taiwanese health-care supplements manufacturer Jialian Biotech Group (Jialian) is excited to announce its participation in Vitafoods Asia 2022 – Asia’s leading nutraceutical event – in Bangkok from October 5th to October 7th, 2022.

Headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan, in addition to OEM/ODM/private label one-stop service, Jialian Biotech Group also offers integrated services, including product design, testing and innovation, supply chain, warehouses and logistics management, and other professional marketing and business development services.

With the spirit of “OUR FACTORY IS YOUR FACTORY,” the company aims to become the most reliable supplement manufacturing partner to help its clients successfully enter the market and bring the most high-quality and valuable products to customers worldwide.

Over 40 years of continuous healthcare supplement expertise

Established in 1980, today Jialian has six enzyme production factories in Tainan and Taichung, Taiwan, and Mainland China in Guangzhou, Huizhou, Zhangzhou and Guizhou. The quantities of enzyme produced via the three factories are over ten million tons this year, over three hundred thousand daily.

Jialian has also continuously improved its research and development (R&D) competencies, taking pride in having its R&D labs with highly talented and qualified expert teams and six GMP standard factories, allowing customers to customize their formulas and product designs.

The company’s strict plant management has received two food control certifications for international quality and safety management, including ISO22000:2005 and HACCP code:2003 with a daily production capacity of 300,000 bottles. The company’s R&D dept cooperates with many international biological research institutions.

In addition, Jialian uses innovative technologies such as G-SOD, HNF, and MCF to ensure high-quality control with the 3+1 fermentation process. This process lasts more than a year to ensure no additives or preservatives produce a high-quality enzyme with high viscosity and activity levels.

Furthermore, the company has received various internationally recognized international quality and safety management certifications, such as ISO22000:2005 and HACCP. Jialian has also obtained HALAL certification, and its products passed the most rigorous inspection process of the FDA and SGS.

Jialian Biotech Group at Vifafoods

With its constant efforts and commitment to excellence, in 2022, Jialian International Marketing Co., Ltd. was honored as one of the top 10 masters of e-commerce by Alibaba.com, showcasing its excellent enterprise management, foreign trade capability, and operational performance.

Now in return to offline, with its presence at the Vitafoods Asia 2022 expo in Bangkok, Jialian Biotech Group will offer visitors free samples of its most popular OEM/ODM healthcare supplements, promote its development history, advantages, and services, and introduce more about its EVOLSENSE brand distribution and agency information. Interested customers can visit Jialian Biotech Group at Stand AA58, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, from October 5th to October 7th, 2022.

About Jialian Biotech Group

Founded in 1980 in Taiwan, Jialian Biotech Group is a professional OEM/ODM enzyme manufacturer which provides customers with end-to-end services ranging from product research, production, and sales to training. Its most successful products consist of powder enzymes, liquid enzymes, and tablet enzymes. The company focuses on customer requirement fulfillment, maintains production and customer safety, and ensures high product quality to create an enzyme production and sales system. With six existing factories located in Mainland China and Taiwan, Jialian Biotech Group has exported to clients in more than 50 countries worldwide, serving major markets in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

To learn more, visit https://jialian.en.taiwantrade.com/ for more information.

